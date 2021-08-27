West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI registers 11 FIRs

The CBI has so far registered 11 FIRs related to incidents of murder, gangrape, and attempt to murder reported during the post-poll violence in West Bengal with 99 people being named in them, officials said.

Some of the FIRs made public on Friday showed that one case pertained to the murder of a TMC worker, three were related to the murder and attempt to murder of BJP workers while four cases did not specify any party affinity of the victims or accused.

According to the FIRs, some of the victims were hacked to death, bludgeoned, bombed, strangulated by mobs and gangraped during the violence reported across West Bengal.

The agency has so far registered crimes reported from Bankura, Nadia, Kolkata, Cooch Behar, 24 North Pargana, Murshidabad among others.

In one case of murder, the women of the victims' family were sexually assaulted by a murderous mob, the FIR alleged.

The FIRs contained gruesome details of the crimes reported between May 2 and June 14, 2021.

On May 4, 2021 TMC supporters Sahinur Ahmed and Prosenjit were having dinner when four BJP supporters joined them. After the meal, Ahmed and Prosenjit were attacked resulting in severe injuries, the FIR alleged.

They were dragged to a nearby maize field and left there. While Prosenjit survived, Ahmed died, it said.

In a separate incident, the family of Arup Das, a BJP worker, was allegedly attacked at their house by a mob of 30 people who arrived in a pick-up truck at 3 am on May 5.

Their leader, who is the prime accused, put a ‘gamcha’ around Das's neck and dragged him onto the vehicle as the mob beat his family and sexually abused the women of the house. Das was killed and his body hanged on a tree, the FIR alleged.

Meanwhile, three accused have been booked on the allegations of gangrape in Murshidabad, CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said here.

The CBI has taken over the cases according to the instructions of a five-judge bench of Calcutta High Court that had entrusted the agency with the task of investigating the alleged murder and rape incidents reported during post-poll violence in West Bengal, they said.

The High Court directives came after a committee of the National Human Rights Commission submitted a report on the violence in the state after Assembly poll results on May 2.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress achieved an astounding victory humbling the BJP in a bitterly fought eight-phase electoral battle.

