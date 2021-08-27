Medical check-up must for those arriving from Kerala: Gujarat govt

Those arriving from Kerala would be allowed to enter Gujarat only after they undergo a thorough check-up for coronavirus symptoms, the state government said here on Friday.

If a person is found to have symptoms, she or he will be quarantined as per the Union government's protocol, said Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel.

“Kerala's population is four crore, less than that of Gujarat (6.5 crore). But that state recorded 30,000 coronavirus cases yesterday,” Patel told reporters. ''Kerala has vaccinated its people well. In spite of that, large number of people are catching infection there,'' he added.

“I have directed the health department to ensure check-up of all people coming from Kerala for coronavirus symptoms. They may arrive by train or flight or in any other means, they should be checked,” Patel, who is also the health minister, said. He has also asked officials to find out the reason for the surge in infections in Kerala despite a high vaccination rate, Patel added.

“Gujarat has also administered over 4.5 crore doses of vaccine, and we would like to know the scientific reason as to why people are getting infected in large numbers in Kerala even after being vaccinated,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)