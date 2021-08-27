Left Menu

PM Modi, Italian counterpart hold talks, both stress on int'l cooperation to address Afghan crisis

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 23:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi as the two leaders stressed the need for international cooperation, including at the level of the G20, in addressing the security and humanitarian challenges arising out of the spiralling crisis in Afghanistan. Discussing the recent developments in Afghanistan and its implications for the region and the world after the Taliban captured power there, they strongly condemned the horrific terror attack at the Kabul International Airport on Thursday and emphasised the need to ensure the safe repatriation of stranded people, an official statement said.

It added, ''They stressed upon the need for international cooperation, including at the level of the G20, in addressing the humanitarian crisis and long-term security concerns arising out of the developments in Afghanistan.'' In a telephonic conversation, the two leaders also discussed other important issues on the G20 agenda, such as climate change. In this context, they exchanged views on other forthcoming multilateral engagements too, such as COP-26.

Modi tweeted, ''Spoke with Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy and discussed the need for a coordinated international response to recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed other important issues such as climate change and our cooperation in G20.'' He also appreciated Italy's dynamic leadership in productively steering discussions within the G20, the statement said. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on bilateral and global issues, especially on the situation in Afghanistan.

Modi had also recently spoken to Germany's Angela Merkel and Russia's Vladimir Putin over the Afghan crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

