U.S. Marine killed in Afghanistan blast was newlywed from Wyoming

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Rylee McCollum." Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for the attack, which came during a massive evacuation of U.S. and other foreign nationals as well as some Afghan civilians following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 23:38 IST
Rylee McCollum, one of 13 U.S. service members killed in the airport suicide bombing in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, was a Wyoming native who graduated from a local high school two years ago before joining the U.S. Marine Corps, state officials said on Friday. The U.S. Defense Department has not formally announced the names of the American service members killed in Thursday's attack, but Wyoming's governor and superintendent of education said McCollum was among the dead.

Facebook pages appearing to belong to McCollum and his wife show wedding photos from May and indicate that the couple were expecting a child. "I'm devastated to learn Wyoming lost one of our own in yesterday's terrorist attack in Kabul," Governor Mark Gordon wrote on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Rylee McCollum."

Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for the attack, which came during a massive evacuation of U.S. and other foreign nationals as well as some Afghan civilians following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. The Islamic State's Afghan affiliate, ISIS-Khorosan, has emerged as an enemy of both the West and of the Taliban. McCollum was a 2019 graduate of Jackson Hole High School in Wyoming, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said.

"Saying that I am grateful for Rylee's service to our country does not begin to encapsulate the grief and sadness I feel today as a mother and as an American," Balow said in a statement. "My heart and prayers are with Rylee's family, friends, and the entire Jackson community."

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

