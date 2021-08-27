Unorganized Workers Cong demands BSP chief's apology for remarks against daily wagers

The Congress' unit for unorganised workers on Friday sought an apology from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati for reportedly making ''reprehensible'' remarks against daily wagers. The Unorganized Workers Congress said it will hold a protest against Mayawati on Saturday.

The BSP chief on Friday hit out at the Congress and said, ''The Congress party is pained as it is now well known that even for bringing people to its rallies and public meetings, it has to woo them with money and food.'' All India Unorganised Workers Congress chairman Arbind Singh, in a statement, said, ''We strongly condemn the derogatory remarks of Ms Mayawati against daily workers. We are organizing a protest to demand that Mayawati should apologise to the nation for her reprehensible statement.'' PTI SKC NSD NSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)