Ready to support Cong govt in Chhattisgarh if Sonia Gandhi asks: JCC(J) chief Renu Jogi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 23:42 IST
Amid the power tussle in Chhattisgarh Congress, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh chief Renu Jogi on Friday said her party will not let any harm come to the Bhupesh Baghel-led state government and is ready to support it at any time if Sonia Gandhi asks.

Jogi also said that if Congress president Sonia Gandhi wants, then she is even ready to forget all the past differences and merge the JCC(J) with the grand old party.

Her remarks came on a day when Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, embroiled in a power tussle with Health Minister T S Singh Deo, held a detailed meeting with Rahul Gandhi here and conveyed ''everything I had to say'' to the former Congress chief.

Trouble has been brewing in the Chhattisgarh Congress ever since Deo sought a change in leadership citing a power-sharing agreement on rotating chief ministership after the party came to power in the 2018 assembly polls.

Jogi told PTI that the JCC(J) is ready to stand with the Congress at any time if Sonia Gandhi asks.

''The Gandhi family and especially Sonia Gandhi contributed greatly to whatever my husband Ajit Jogi earned during his political life and the respect that my family has received. We will always be grateful to them,'' she said.

''If the Congress government in Chhattisgarh needs our help, then we are ready to support it. We will not let any harm come to the Congress government. We are ready to stand with the Congress at any time if Sonia Gandhi asks for it,'' she said.

In the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly, the JCC(J) has four MLAs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

