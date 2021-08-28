Left Menu

Turkey's evacuation from Afghanistan complete, Erdogan says

Turkey has evacuated all troops and civilians from Afghanistan aside from a small "technical group" left behind, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding that a battle of "terrorist organisations" had taken hold in the country.

Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 28-08-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 00:06 IST
Turkey's evacuation from Afghanistan complete, Erdogan says
  • Country:
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina

Turkey has evacuated all troops and civilians from Afghanistan aside from a small "technical group" left behind, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding that a battle of "terrorist organisations" had taken hold in the country. "We did what we were responsible for and as of tonight, all our personnel there has been withdrawn," Erdogan said at a press conference in Sarajevo, alongside Bosnia and Herzegovina leaders. "There will only be a small technical group left."

He said it was unclear what kind of conflict the Taliban and Islamic State would engage in in Afghanistan. "What is clear is that there is a battle of terrorist organisations," Erdogan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby universe

Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby u...

 India
4
Nvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 bln Arm deal -sources

Nvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 bln Arm deal -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021