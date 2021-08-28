France says it will work with Taliban to allow at-risk people to leave

France will maintain contacts with Taliban officials in Afghanistan to ensure that at-risk people can leave the country now that the French evacuation operation is over, France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday.

Le Drian, in a joint statement with French Defence Minister Florence Parly, said the French operation to fly people out of Kabul airport had to end on Friday evening because security was not assured, and because U.S. forces were swiftly leaving.

