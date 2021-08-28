Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden shedding support from independent voters as Delta variant spreads: Reuters poll

President Joe Biden is shedding support from independents, a crucial voting bloc that helped Democrats win the White House and Congress last year, as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases slows the country's return to normal from the pandemic, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows. The drop in support comes at a precarious time for the first-year president, whose administration has been under fire for its handling of the pullout of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

Convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan granted parole

Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee convicted of assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was granted release by a California parole board on Friday, state prison officials said. Whether Sirhan, 77, is ultimately freed from prison is now up to the parole board's legal staff which has 120 days to finalize the decision. The governor of California then has 30 days to let the decision stand or reverse it.

U.S. COVID-19 tests again in short supply as infections soar, schools reopen

U.S. companies are scrambling to boost production of coronavirus tests increasingly in short supply as COVID-19 cases soar and schools and employers revive surveillance programs that will require tens of millions of tests, according to industry executives and state health officials. Test manufacturers including Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co, and Quidel Corp in recent months scaled back production of rapid COVID-19 tests, which can produce results on-site in minutes, as well as test kits that are sent to laboratories for analysis. The move followed a nearly 90% decline in testing and a similarly large drop in COVID-19 cases in the United States.

Congress demands Facebook, YouTube and others turn over Jan. 6-related documents

The congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Friday asked major social media companies including Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to turn over records of messages related to the assault by Donald Trump's supporters. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for records connected to the violence and the days leading up to it, including the spread of misinformation and efforts to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's election.

Gun that killed Billy the Kid sells for $6 million

The gun that killed American Wild West outlaw Billy the Kid sold for more than $6 million at auction on Friday in Los Angeles, more than double the pre-sale estimate. Bonhams auctioneers said the Colt single-action revolver that Sheriff Pat Garrett used to take down Billy the Kid in 1881 was bought over the phone by a person who wished to remain anonymous.

U.S. Republicans blast Biden over Afghanistan deaths

The top Republican in the House of Representatives lashed out at President Joe Biden on Friday over the deaths of 13 U.S. service members in Afghanistan but stopped short of joining calls from other Republicans for the Democratic president to resign or face impeachment. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy instead asked Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi to call lawmakers back from an August break to consider legislation that he said would prevent a U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan until all Americans are out of the country.

Florida judge says governor cannot ban school districts from requiring masks

A state judge on Friday ruled that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' administration cannot ban public school districts from requiring face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19, saying it overstepped its authority. The decision by 2nd Circuit Judge John Cooper marked an important turning point in the political tug-of-war between the Republican governor, who has said parents should decide if their child wears a mask in school, and several Florida school districts that defied the governor's order by requiring that masks be worn as children return to the classroom.

Biden administration urges localities to block evictions after court ruling

The Biden administration has written to state and local officials urging that they block unnecessary residential evictions, after the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ended a federal moratorium aimed at keeping people housed during the COVID-19 pandemic. A copy of the letter was seen by Reuters on Friday.

Analysis: Biden's Supreme Court losses prompt more 'shadow docket' scrutiny

President Joe Biden's administration was dealt a double blow by the conservative-majority Supreme Court this week, raising new questions about how the justices handle cases brought via an emergency process known as the "shadow docket." The court in recent years has increasingly made substantive decisions on major issues via the shadow docket https://www.reuters.com/article/legal-us-usa-court-shadow-video/the-shadow-docket-how-the-u-s-supreme-court-quietly-dispatches-key-rulings-idUSKBN2BF16Q, deciding quickly and sometimes late at night in a process that critics from across the ideological spectrum say lacks transparency.

Hurricane Ida hits Cuba's Isle of Youth; U.S. Gulf Coast braces for hit

Hurricane Ida barreled into Cuba on Friday and churned toward a weekend U.S. landfall along the Louisiana coast, prompting advance evacuations of New Orleans residents and oil rig workers as President Joe Biden issued a federal emergency declaration. By midday, Ida was packing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kph), according the National Hurricane Center, which expected the storm to strengthen further before coming ashore as a major hurricane in southeastern Louisiana on Sunday.

