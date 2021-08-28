Left Menu

US airstrike targets Islamic State member in Afghanistan

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2021 07:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 07:06 IST
The United States military struck back at the Islamic State on Saturday, bombing an IS member in Afghanistan.

The airstrike comes in retaliation for a devastating suicide bombing claimed by the group that killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 American service members at the Kabul airport Thursday.

President Joe Biden said Thursday that the perpetrators cannot hide, and he vowed to strike back at the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate. “We will hunt you down and make you pay,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

