MP: Pakistani man held for spying in 2006 being repatriated; pandemic delayed process by over year

A Pakistani national, who was caught for spying 15 years back in Madhya Pradeshs Gwalior, is being sent back to his country, over a year after he completed his jail term as the coronavirus pandemic delayed the repatriation process earlier, an official said on Saturday.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 28-08-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 13:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Pakistani national, who was caught for spying 15 years back in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, is being sent back to his country, over a year after he completed his jail term as the coronavirus pandemic delayed the repatriation process earlier, an official said on Saturday. ''Pakistani spy Abbas Ali was sent to Wagah border on Thursday under police security, from where he will be handed over to his country,'' Gwalior Central Jail's Manoj Kumar Sahu said. Ali, 43, was caught for spying in March 2006 with objectionable documents from Nai Sadak area under Inderganj Police Station's jurisdiction of Gwalior. ''A court had sentenced him to 14 years of imprisonment, which was completed on March 26 last year. But he could not be repatriated due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic,'' he said.

Since then, he was kept in a detention center here and now sent to Wagah border, Sahu said, adding that Ali is scheduled to be handed over to Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday. According to officials, Ali is a resident of Rahim Yar town in Pakistan's Punjab province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

