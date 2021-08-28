Left Menu

Rajasthan CM's post-angioplasty tests come out normal: Senior government doctor

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots post-angioplasty tests are normal and he is feeling well, a senior government doctor said on Saturday afternoon.Sudhir Bhandari, Principal of Sawai Man Singh Hospital SMS, Jaipur gave the information to reporters.Bhandari said that in such cases, patients are usually allowed to go home after 24 hours of angioplasty.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-08-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 15:38 IST
Rajasthan CM's post-angioplasty tests come out normal: Senior government doctor
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's post-angioplasty tests are normal and he is feeling well, a senior government doctor said on Saturday afternoon.

Sudhir Bhandari, Principal of Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS), Jaipur gave the information to reporters.

Bhandari said that in such cases, patients are usually allowed to go home after 24 hours of angioplasty. The decision to send the Chief Minister home will be taken by evening.

Gehlot underwent an angioplasty on Friday at Sawai Man Singh Hospital where he is still admitted. He had 90 per cent blockage in one of the three main arteries. A stent was placed in an artery by conducting the angioplasty.

The 70-year-old Congress leader had tested positive for coronavirus in April and after recovery in May, he faced post-Covid issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021