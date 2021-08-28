Rajasthan CM's post-angioplasty tests come out normal: Senior government doctor

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's post-angioplasty tests are normal and he is feeling well, a senior government doctor said on Saturday afternoon.

Sudhir Bhandari, Principal of Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS), Jaipur gave the information to reporters.

Bhandari said that in such cases, patients are usually allowed to go home after 24 hours of angioplasty. The decision to send the Chief Minister home will be taken by evening.

Gehlot underwent an angioplasty on Friday at Sawai Man Singh Hospital where he is still admitted. He had 90 per cent blockage in one of the three main arteries. A stent was placed in an artery by conducting the angioplasty.

The 70-year-old Congress leader had tested positive for coronavirus in April and after recovery in May, he faced post-Covid issues.

