SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav appeals to sportspeople to raise voices against BJP government's apathy

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav who on Saturday organised a statewide 'Khiladi Ghera' protest appealed to sportspersons to join the sit-in and raise their voices against the "apathy" of the Bharatiya Janata Party government against sports and sportspersons. "On August 29, on the occasion of 'National Sports Day', SP will organize 'Khiladi Ghera' across the state. There is an appeal to the players of various sports to join this program with their issues and shake the foundation of neglectful power. Players come forward! #Don't Want BJP," tweeted Yadav on his official Twitter Handle.

The Party on Thursday announced that it will organise the Khiladi Ghera programmes across the state on the occasion of National Sports Day dedicated to Major Dhyanchand on his birth anniversary on August 29. The Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav has also appealed to the players that players of local, divisional, state, national and international levels related to any sports to raise issues related to problems and demands. (ANI)

