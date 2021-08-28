Left Menu

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav appeals to sportspeople to raise voices against BJP government's apathy

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav who on Saturday organised a statewide 'Khiladi Ghera' protest appealed to sportspersons to join the sit-in and raise their voices against the "apathy" of the Bharatiya Janata Party government against sports and sportspersons.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-08-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 16:08 IST
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav appeals to sportspeople to raise voices against BJP government's apathy
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav who on Saturday organised a statewide 'Khiladi Ghera' protest appealed to sportspersons to join the sit-in and raise their voices against the "apathy" of the Bharatiya Janata Party government against sports and sportspersons. "On August 29, on the occasion of 'National Sports Day', SP will organize 'Khiladi Ghera' across the state. There is an appeal to the players of various sports to join this program with their issues and shake the foundation of neglectful power. Players come forward! #Don't Want BJP," tweeted Yadav on his official Twitter Handle.

The Party on Thursday announced that it will organise the Khiladi Ghera programmes across the state on the occasion of National Sports Day dedicated to Major Dhyanchand on his birth anniversary on August 29. The Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav has also appealed to the players that players of local, divisional, state, national and international levels related to any sports to raise issues related to problems and demands. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021