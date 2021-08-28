Left Menu

Bhupesh Baghel has invited Rahul Gandhi to Chhattisgarh which he gladly accepted: C'garh Minister

Chhattisgarh Minister Amarjeet Bhagat on Saturday informed that state's Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has invited Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to Chhattisgarh which he gladly accepted.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 16:19 IST
Chhattisgarh Minister Amarjeet Bhagat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Minister Amarjeet Bhagat on Saturday informed that state's Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has invited Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to Chhattisgarh which he gladly accepted. Speaking to ANI, Bhagat in Delhi said, "There was a long discussion between Rahul Gandhi and Bhagel ji on state development model and schemes. Our Chief Minister also invited Rahul Gandhi ji to Chhattisgarh, which he gladly accepted... Whenever anyone becomes a Chief Minister, he becomes the Chief Minister for five years."

After Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's meeting with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, sources said on Friday that the chief minister has been successful in convincing the high command and there is no immediate threat to his post. The Congress top brass had summoned CM Baghel to discuss the Chhattisgarh Congress tussle.

Soon after that, CM Baghel's several supporters, including 55 MLAs, 15 district presidents, and five mayors, reached Delhi on Thursday. Sources say that the CM has been successful in convincing Rahul Gandhi and as a result of this, Gandhi may tour Chhattisgarh next week. The meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra went on for over three hours.

State health minister TS Singh Deo raised a banner of revolt against the chief minister, demanding a change in leadership according to the rotation policy. The Baghel government had completed 2.5 years in office in June this year. (ANI)

