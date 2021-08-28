Left Menu

Top Iran security official says Biden illegally threatened Tehran

The indirect U.S.-Iranian talks in Vienna have been on hold since the last round ended on June 20 as Iran's new government under hardline President Ebrahim Raisi prepared to take over. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei drew a parallel on Saturday between the Biden administration's approach to the nuclear accord to that of former President Donald Trump, who withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 28-08-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 16:41 IST
Top Iran security official says Biden illegally threatened Tehran
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

A top Iranian security official accused U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday of illegally threatening Iran after he said he may consider other options if nuclear diplomacy with Tehran fails.

"The emphasis on using 'other options' against (Iran) amounts to threatening another country illegally and establishes Iran's right to reciprocate ... against 'available options'," Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on Twitter. Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in White House talks on Friday he was putting "diplomacy first" to try to rein in Iran's nuclear programme, but that if negotiations fail he would be prepared to turn to other unspecified options.

The U.N. atomic watchdog said in a report this month Iran had accelerated its enrichment of uranium to near weapons grade, a move raising tensions with the West as both sides seek to resume talks on reviving Tehran's nuclear deal. The indirect U.S.-Iranian talks in Vienna have been on hold since the last round ended on June 20 as Iran's new government under hardline President Ebrahim Raisi prepared to take over.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei drew a parallel on Saturday between the Biden administration's approach to the nuclear accord to that of former President Donald Trump, who withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran. "The current U.S. administration is no different from the previous one because it demands in different words what Trump demanded from Iran in the nuclear area," state television quoted Khamenei as saying in his first meeting with Raisi's cabinet.

Trump's withdrawal from the accord aimed to pressure Iran into negotiating stricter curbs on its nuclear programme, ballistic missile development, and support for regional proxy forces. Tehran rejected Washington's demands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021