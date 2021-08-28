Left Menu

Germany: Survivors, leaders remember victims of July floods

More than a month after extreme flooding killed more than 180 people in western Germany, survivors of the disaster, first responders, religious leaders and government officials came together Saturday to remember the victims who died and to express hope for the future.Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Bundestag President Wolfgang Schuble, the leader of Germanys parliament, attended a ceremony at the cathedral in the city of Aachen, joined by residents of the regions devastated by the July 14-15 floods.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 28-08-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 17:11 IST
Germany: Survivors, leaders remember victims of July floods
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

More than a month after extreme flooding killed more than 180 people in western Germany, survivors of the disaster, first responders, religious leaders and government officials came together Saturday to remember the victims who died and to express hope for the future.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble, the leader of Germany's parliament, attended a ceremony at the cathedral in the city of Aachen, joined by residents of the regions devastated by the July 14-15 floods. "Today, we think about the people from whom the flooding took everything: Their homes, their belongings, their memories, their lifelong dreams," Steinmeier said. "We, the entire country, are by your side....We, the entire country, mourn with you today." Survivors and emergency workers also spoke at the event. Renate Steffes, a resident of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, said her life has been "shaken" by the "horrific experiences" of the flooding.

"There are hardly words that can begin to describe what the events on the night of July 14-15 felt like for me," she said. Speakers at the ceremony stressed the importance of acknowledging and remembering the losses in order to move forward, noting it would take time to rebuild and to heal.

Catholic Bishop Georg Bätzing, chairman of the German Bishops' Conference, said he sees "a glimmer of hope" in the countless people who selflessly offered help to affected communities and individuals.

"It takes time for experiences to subside, for loss and injuries to be dealt with," he said. "Mourning for those we lost takes time, and it takes an incredible amount of strength to rebuild and start again."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021