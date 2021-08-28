US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit; U.S. COVID-19 tests again in short supply as infections soar, schools reopen and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Hurricane Ida churned toward the U.S. Gulf coast on Saturday, forecast to gather strength in coming hours and prompting evacuations of flood-prone New Orleans neighborhoods and oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters said it could make U.S. landfall as a dangerous Category 4 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, generating winds nearing 140 miles per hour (225 kph), heavy downpours and a tidal surge that could plunge much of the Louisiana shoreline under several feet of water.

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times.

U.S. COVID-19 tests again in short supply as infections soar, schools reopen

U.S. companies are scrambling to boost production of coronavirus tests increasingly in short supply as COVID-19 cases soar and schools and employers revive surveillance programs that will require tens of millions of tests, according to industry executives and state health officials. Test manufacturers including Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co, and Quidel Corp in recent months scaled back production of rapid COVID-19 tests, which can produce results on-site in minutes, as well as test kits that are sent to laboratories for analysis. The move followed a nearly 90% decline in testing and a similarly large drop in COVID-19 cases in the United States.

Congress demands Facebook, YouTube and others turn over Jan. 6-related documents

The congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Friday asked major social media companies including Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to turn over records of messages related to the assault by Donald Trump's supporters. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for records connected to the violence and the days leading up to it, including the spread of misinformation and efforts to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's election.

U.S. Republicans blast Biden over Afghanistan deaths

The top Republican in the House of Representatives lashed out at President Joe Biden on Friday over the deaths of 13 U.S. service members in Afghanistan but stopped short of joining calls from other Republicans for the Democratic president to resign or face impeachment. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy instead asked Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi to call lawmakers back from an August break to consider legislation that he said would prevent a U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan until all Americans are out of the country.

Florida judge says governor cannot ban school districts from requiring masks

A state judge on Friday ruled that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' administration cannot ban public school districts from requiring face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19, saying it overstepped its authority. The decision by 2nd Circuit Judge John Cooper marked an important turning point in the political tug-of-war between the Republican governor, who has said parents should decide if their child wears a mask in school, and several Florida school districts that defied the governor's order by requiring that masks be worn as children return to the classroom.

U.S. judge set to rule on Native American request to block Nevada mine

A U.S. federal judge said on Friday she will rule by Sept. 3 on whether to grant a request from Native Americans to temporarily block Lithium Americas Corp from excavating its Nevada mine site, which would become one of the country's biggest sources of the electric-vehicle battery metal. A ruling for the Native Americans could signal the court may block the entire project, which was approved by the outgoing Trump administration in January.

Biden administration urges localities to block evictions after court ruling

The Biden administration has written to state and local officials urging that they block unnecessary residential evictions, after the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ended a federal moratorium aimed at keeping people housed during the COVID-19 pandemic. A copy of the letter was seen by Reuters on Friday.

Analysis: Biden's Supreme Court losses prompt more 'shadow docket' scrutiny

President Joe Biden's administration was dealt a double blow by the conservative-majority Supreme Court this week, raising new questions about how the justices handle cases brought via an emergency process known as the "shadow docket." The court in recent years has increasingly made substantive decisions on major issues via the shadow docket https://www.reuters.com/article/legal-us-usa-court-shadow-video/the-shadow-docket-how-the-u-s-supreme-court-quietly-dispatches-key-rulings-idUSKBN2BF16Q, deciding quickly and sometimes late at night in a process that critics from across the ideological spectrum say lacks transparency.

Protesters to march in Washington, U.S. cities for voting rights

Protesters will march in U.S. cities on Saturday to demand protections for voting rights, using the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic 1963 March on Washington to push back against a wave of ballot restrictions in Republican-led states. The "March On for Voting Rights" will be led by civil rights leaders including Martin Luther King III and the Rev. Al Sharpton. It is aimed at pressuring Congress to pass legislation enshrining expansive access to the ballot in federal law.

