Bandi Sanjay slams AIMIM, TRS for 'pseudo-secularism' during Praja Sangrama Yatra

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay on Saturday has slammed the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) parties for their alleged pseudo-secularism during the Praja Sangrama Yatra in Hyderabad. "Telangana people should think for once if they want a rule with a Taliban Ideology. We have to eliminate the MIM party, which has a Talibani ideology and all other parties that cooperate with them. BJP is not against any religion or community. But if anyone attempts to divide the Hindu society, to insult our gods, we will oppose such acts as BJP workers, as the activists working for the Hindu Society. These parties are active during Ramzan, Bakrid and Christmas. We don't oppose it. But they don't even respond during the Hindu festivals like Deepawali, Dushera and Sakranti," Sanjay said.

Sanjay added, "The Chief Minister should remember that I won from the Karimnagar Parliament Constituency. The Hindu society there taught CM a lesson for making adverse comments on Hindus. You call us communal for thinking of the Hindu Dharma, but you are secular for unilaterally supporting a community for minority appeasement. If the TRS party and the CM have guts and if CM is a real Hindu, you should start Ganesh Visarjan or Hanuman Yatra from this Bhagya Lakshmi Temple area." BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chug said on the Praja Sangrama Yatra, "This yatra has started today under the leadership of Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay. This 200-day long foot march will reach every household in every village. It will expose the suppressive, undemocratic, family-politics based party rule in the state. This will tell people that how KCR's government is robbing the people of their rights and how a single family is looting this entire state. We will come to the power. Every single BJP worker will continue its fight to save people from TRS, bring BJP to power so as to realize the dream of a golden Telangana. We have started the Yatra from Bhagya Lakshmi temple in Bhagyanagar. (ANI)

