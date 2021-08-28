Left Menu

2nd phase of Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti elections to be held in Rajasthan tomorrow

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-08-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 19:05 IST
Polling for the second phase of elections to the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti will be held on Sunday in six districts of Rajasthan, officials said.

State Election Commissioner P S Mehra on Saturday said that in the second phase, 1,680 candidates in 28 Panchayat Samitis will try their luck in the electoral fray. Ten candidates have already been elected unopposed.

Polling will commence at 7.30 am on Sunday, Mehra said more than 62 per cent voters had cast their votes in the first phase.

In the second phase of elections, voting will be conducted for 536 members of 28 Panchayat Samitis and their respective Zila Parishad members of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Sirohi districts.

He said that in the second phase about 10,500 Electronic Voting Machines will be used during the polls. In the second phase, 25,60,153 voters will be able to exercise their franchise at 3,459 polling stations.

Voting for the third phase of Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members will be conducted on September 1 while counting of votes will be done on September 4 at all district headquarters.

