ED summons TMC Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sept 3 over coal mining scam

Enforcement Directorate summoned All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on September 3 inconnection with coal mining scam.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 28-08-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 19:11 IST
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Enforcement Directorate summoned All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on September 3 inconnection with coal mining scam. The wife of Abhishek Banerjee, Rujira Banerjee has also been summoned by ED on September 1 along with others with their bank details.

Earlier in the day, while addressing TMC Chhatra Parishad foundation day at Kalighat, Abhishek Banerjee slammed the NDA government by saying, "BJP thinks it can put pressure on us by using ED against us but we will emerge stronger." "The way TMC workers are working BJP is scared.We assured to Tripura people that we will fight with you all . TMC will continue to fight against BJP in every state where they is no democracy.TMC will fight till the end against BJP," he said.

He further challenged the Centre, "I challenge Amit Shah you dare to stop us if you have guts we will go to the BJP ruled states and we will win that state." "Today TMC has done a rally in Agartala you can see how was the crowd and the day when Mamata Banerjee will step in Tripura you can understand," he reiterated.

He went further and said,"Our this fight has started from Bengal and it will end in Delhi." Earlier, on August 17, Supreme Court adjourned the matter for August 25, the appeal filed by the key accused, Anup Majee, and also Mamata Banerjee government against the Calcutta High Court's order sanctioning CBI probe into the illegal coal mining scam 'without the state's consent.'

In this particular alleged illegal coal mining case, in the state of West Bengal, the CBI had already interrogated Abhishek Banerjee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

