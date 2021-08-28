Telangana BJP prez kickstarts State-wide 'Padayatra'

Hyderabad, Aug 28 (PTI): BJP president in Telangana Bandi Sanjay Kumar, an MP, on Saturday launched a State-wide 'padayatra' aiming to end what he called a corrupt rule by a family while referring to the TRS (Telangana Rashta Samithi) government, and usher in its place an administration that fulfils the aspirations of the people. Calling it as 'Praja Sangrama Yatra', the walkathon began at a temple here. Senior BJP leaders, including its general secretary Arun Singh, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, and BJP in-charge of party affairs in the State Tarun Chugh, were present.

The yatra would continue in phases till the run-up to the Assembly elections in December 2023. The first phase would end on October 2.

Stating that the State sought liberation from the rule of the TRS, Chugh said the BJP would usher in such liberation.

Addressing a gathering for the yatra, Sanjay Kumar slammed the TRS government for its alleged failures by saying no section of society is happy in the State.

The 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' is going to be a platform to herald a political change that people desire, he said.

The farmers are not getting minimum support price (MSP) and free urea as was promised, he alleged. Financial assistance is not being given to the unemployed youth as was also promised and notifications have not been issued for recruitment either, he said.

He hit out at the TRS for also not keeping promises like making a Dalit leader as the Chief Minister after formation of the State of Telangana, and 12 per cent quota for scheduled tribes (STs).

Kumar said the BJP is not against any section of society and that the party seeks equal treatment of all and appeasement of none.

The party is dubbed as communal when it announced its plan to launch its yatra from the Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar, he said.

BJP would make every Hindu in Telangana say (in future) with pride that he is a Hindu, he said.

Alleging that the AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen) has an ideology like Taliban's, he said the BJP aims at driving out those who cooperate with the AIMIM.

Alleging that the TRS government was dictatorial as it suppresses the democratic voice of students and others, Tarun Chugh said the yatra would end such atrocities. The yatra was started to ensure justice for students, workers and all sections of society, he added.PTI SJR NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)