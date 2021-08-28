BJP will get befitting reply for comments against CM Thackeray: Samant

The Shiv Sena will respond strongly to any comment against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state higher education minister Uday Samant said here on Saturday.

"We are ready to give a befitting reply to the BJP for any comment about Thackeray who is like God for Sena workers,'' Samant told reporters here.

Earlier this week, Union minister Narayan Rane's remark that he would have slapped Thackeray for the latter's alleged ignorance of the year of India's independence sparked off protests across the state.

Asked about a meeting between Thackeray and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Friday, Samant said any discussion between the two leaders would be in the interest of Maharashtra.

