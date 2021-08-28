Cracks developed on Bihar state highway shortly after inauguration by CM: RJD

Bihar's main opposition party RJD on Saturday alleged that massive cracks developed on a Rs 220-crore state highway on the same day of its inauguration by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on August 25.

The Bihar State Road Development Corporation (BSRDC), which had assigned the work of constructing the highway to a private firm, contemplated initiating an inquiry.

Alleging massive corruption, RJD leader Chandrahas Chaupal claimed that huge cracks appeared on a five-km stretch of the 29.3-km Bhagalpur-Akbarnagar-Amarpur two-lane state highway the same day it was virtually inaugurated by the chief minister. BSRDC had engaged Rajbir Construction Private Limited for the job.

''Huge cracks have appeared on the highway. It is a matter of shame that substandard materials have been used for its construction. Strict action must be taken against erring officials and the contractor. It is a multi-crore scam and we demand a thorough investigation by a central probe agency,'' Chaupal told reporters.

Reacting to the allegation, BSRDC Chief General Manager Sanjay Kumar said that there is a possibility of initiating an inquiry.

''I will visit the spot tomorrow (Sunday) and personally examine everything. If required, an inquiry will be initiated and action will be taken against those found to be at fault,'' he told PTI.

''However, I must clarify that the highway has not yet been handed over to the BSRDC. So, it is the contractor's responsibility to repair any crack. BSRDC will not pay for it,'' Kumar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)