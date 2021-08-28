Left Menu

MP: Tribal thrashed after road accident, tied to vehicle and dragged, dies

A 40-year-old tribal was allegedly thrashed by eight persons who tied him to the rear side of a vehicle with a rope that dragged him some distance in Madhya Pradeshs Neemuch district, police said on Saturday, adding five accused were arrested.The tribal, identified as Kanhaiyalal Bheel, died during treatment at the Neemuch district hospital on Friday.

A 40-year-old tribal was allegedly thrashed by eight persons who tied him to the rear side of a vehicle with a rope that dragged him some distance in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, police said on Saturday, adding five accused were arrested.

The tribal, identified as Kanhaiyalal Bheel, died during treatment at the Neemuch district hospital on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday morning after a minor road accident involving the victim and a milkman who was riding a motorcycle. ''Chhitar Mal Gurjar, a milkman, was riding a motorcycle which knocked down the victim Kanhaiyalal Bheel of Banda village when he was standing on the Neemuch-Singoli road, some 84 km from the Neemuch district headquarter,'' Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma told reporters here.

He said Gurjar lost his cool after the milk spilt on the road due to the accident and beat up Bheel. Gurjar then called up his friends who also roughed up Bheel and tied him to the rear side of a vehicle passing by with a rope. Bheel was dragged for some distance, Verma said.

''After a video of the incident became viral, the police swung into action but by then, the accused had fled. The victim was rushed to the district hospital where he died on Friday,'' the SP said.

All the eight accused were charged with sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act, he said.

The five persons, identified as Chhitarmal Gurjar (32), Mahendra Gurjar and Gopal Gurjar (both 40), Lokesh Balai (21), and Laxman Gurjar have been arrested and efforts are on to trace others, the SP said. He said the motorcycle and two four-wheelers - including a pick-up vehicle, and a nylon rope believed to be used in the crime have been seized.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath tweeted that the incident was very ''inhuman'' which he said is the testimony to lawlessness prevailing in Madhya Pradesh. Nath demanded the state government take necessary actions immediately to check such incidents.

He demanded strict action against the accused.

