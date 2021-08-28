Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-08-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 21:05 IST
Unscheduled power cuts in Rajasthan result of state govt's mismanagement: Raje
Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
BJP vice president Vasundhara Raje on Saturday targeted the Rajasthan government over the ''power crisis'' in the state, saying the unscheduled power cuts are a result of the Congress dispensation's mismanagement.

In a statement, Raje said that not only in villages, people in cities are also troubled by power cuts.

The former Rajasthan chief minister claimed there is a ''power crisis'' in the state and many power stations have been closed.

The Suratgarh Super Thermal Power Plant has come to a standstill, with all six units of 250-250 MW closed due to the non-availability of coal rakes, she said.

Raje claimed that the coal supply had stopped as the state government did not clear the pending dues. This has affected power generation to a great extent.

She said during her tenure as the chief minister, dues were cleared on time. There was no shortage of coal and hence, power generation was never affected.

Today, the situation is such that neither the common man is getting adequate power supply nor industries, she added.

Separately, Raje visited Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday to pay tributes to former chief minister Kalyan Singh, who died at a Lucknow hospital on August 21 after a prolonged illness.

