Left Menu

Purpose of party's training programmes to prepare army of trained workers before UP polls: Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday said that one of the main purposes behind the partys ongoing training programmes was to prepare an army of trained workers before the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections for reaching out to villages for conveying the message of the party.Speaking at a training camp organised in Badaun district through video conferencing , she said, The aim behind the training camps was to prepare an army of trained workers before the elections.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-08-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 21:22 IST
Purpose of party's training programmes to prepare army of trained workers before UP polls: Priyanka
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday said that one of the main purposes behind the party's ongoing training programmes was to prepare an army of trained workers before the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections for reaching out to villages for conveying the message of the party.

Speaking at a training camp organised in Badaun district through video conferencing , she said, ''The aim behind the training camps was to prepare an army of trained workers before the elections. You all went from village to village with the message of the party . Now you will have to continue going among the people.'' According to a statement issued by UP Congress spokesman Anshu Awasthi, the Congress general secretary told the office bearers and workers that when she became the in-charge, people said that the organization of the Congress is not strong and that is why the results are not coming.

''That is why for the first time after 25-30 years, the organization of Congress is slowly progressing in every district and every village. The aim of the training was to first meet each other and the spirit of service takes shape,'' she said.

She said that the other purpose of this training was that the people know about their ideology properly, because there should be clarity on it. The ideology of the party on various issues and its stand should be known so that people are clear on every issue about what has to be said.

The Congress general secretary said that after this training, the workers will be involved in the ''har gaon Congress abhiyan'', terming it it as the most important campaign under which presidents have to be made at the village level.

Many loyal people who did not leave the party and have been raising the party's flag for 20-30 years, should be given their place of honour, she said , adding that the youth in the party needs to give proper respect to senior leaders and take them along.

Gandhi said that if the worker in the village is not strong and the voice of the people is not raised then the party's organisation is not strong. ''We will form an army of two lakh workers through these training programmes. Listen carefully to what is being told during the training and speak your mind. You should participate in these camps properly so that good results can come,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021