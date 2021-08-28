Renovated Jallianwala Bagh memorial will instil patriotism: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda said on Saturday that the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial will instil patriotism and inspire people to know more about it and supreme sacrifices of freedom fighters.

Dedicating to the nation the renovated complex, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that it is a country's duty to protect its history and said events of the past ''teach us and give us direction to move forward''.

Modi, who inaugurated the complex virtually, paid homage to the Jallianwala Bagh martyrs.

Nadda tweeted, ''Today, PM Narendra Modi Ji dedicates renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak to the nation. In the 75th year of our independence, the new look of this monument will instil patriotism, inspire people to know more about this place & supreme sacrifices of freedom fighters.'' PTI KR SMN SMN

