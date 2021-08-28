Biden to attend briefing on Hurricane Ida on Saturday -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 21:52 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden will attend a briefing later on Saturday by administration officials on preparations for Hurricane Ida, which is expected to make landfall in the United States this weekend.
The briefing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Eastern time (1730 GMT), the White House said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- United States
- Hurricane Ida
- U.S.
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Donald Trump slams US Prez Joe Biden; accuses of failing Afghan policy
Japan will work closely with ally United States on Afghanistan response -PM Suga
Vernacular.ai Rebrands to Skit, Opens New Headquarter in New York City in the United States
A crash course in the United States on tracking, trapping and killing 'murder hornets'
Colombia to host Afghans making their way to the United States