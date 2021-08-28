Maha BJP prepared plaint against Parab; will move court if cops fail to act: Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP has prepared a complaint against state Transport Minster Anil Parab over his alleged role in the arrest of Union minister Narayan Rane but is waiting for the state government to act against the Shiv Sena leader, state unit president Chandrakant Patil said on Saturday.

''Maharashtra BJP unit has made all the preparations to complain state transport minister Anil Parab. We will wait and see if the state government or the police proactively take any action against him or not," Patil told reporters in Kolhapur. He said the BJP will lodge a complaint seeking police action against Parab if the state government fails to act. ''If no action is taken, we will file a complaint against Parab at a police station. If no action is taken then we will approach the court," Patil said.

After a video clip of Parab surfaced on Tuesday, the BJP claimed Parab had exerted political pressure to arrest Rane.

Rane, a BJP leader, was arrested and produced before the Mahad sessions court in the Raigad district, a day after he made controversial remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

