LS Speaker visits Pangong Tso lake; says there is strong bond between local people, defence personnel

PTI | Ladakh | Updated: 28-08-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 22:44 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said there is a strong bond and amazing chemistry between the local people of Ladakh and the defence personnel which make this area totally safe.

Birla, on a three-day trip to the Ladakh region as part of a 'Parliamentary Outreach Programme for Panchayati Raj Institutions', visited Pangong Tso lake during the day. His visit to the Pangong Tso lake and its surrounding areas came days after many MPs from both the ruling and opposition sides went to the area as part of their respective parliamentary committee's official trip to the region.

Birla is perhaps the first speaker to visit the far-flung areas near LAC in the Ladakh region.

He also interacted with local sarpanches, hill council members and tourists here.

''There is a strong bond and amazing chemistry between the local villagers and armed personnel which is making this area totally safe and secure,'' he said.

Birla also interacted with army personnel stationed in the area.

Later in the day, he addressed the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council- Leh, at its assembly.

He said India is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava' to mark the 75th year of our Independence, and democratic institutions, including those working at the grass-root level, should work collectively to make our democracy more vibrant and stronger. Underlining that people are at the centre of the Constitution, Birla said it has strengthened our democracy despite our diversities.

''India has travelled a long journey on the path of development but unlike several countries, India has never witnessed instability in the transfer of power from one elected government to the other,'' he said.

Birla said that in near future, Ladakh will develop as a prominent tourist destination for national and international tourists and the union territory will prosper without compromising its culture and identity.

Birla is scheduled to visit Srinagar on Sunday and will also address a conference of panchayat members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

