PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-08-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 23:02 IST
PDP accuses J-K administration of applying Covid protocol only to party's meetings
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of selectively applying the COVID-19 protocol only to the party's meetings while overlooking it for others.

It was referring to a musical event at Sher-e-Kashmir Park where Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was the chief guest.

''It's okay for J-K administration to hold functions attended by hundreds and presided over by the Hon'ble LG. But COVID-19 protocol is selectively applied only to PDP and overlooked when it comes to admin and its proxy parties,'' the party said on its official Twitter handle.

It also posted pictures of a marriage function of a BJP leader at Dak Bungalow in Anantnag and a youth convention of the Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party in Sallar.

The remarks came after authorities in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir issued a show-cause notice to the party president Mehbooba Mufti for alleged violation of the COVID-19 guidelines by calling a public gathering beyond the permitted number of people in attendance.

The notice to Mufti was issued by the Executive Magistrate first class/Tehsildar of Shopian on Wednesday after she addressed a party convention in the south Kashmir district the same day.

