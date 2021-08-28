Abhishek Banerjee can't be above law,must cooperate during investigation: Amit Malviya

BJP IT cell Chief and the state party co-in charge Amit Malviya on Saturday said that All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee must cooperate during the investigation as 'they can't be above law' while commenting on Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summon to Banerjee in connection with coal mining scam. "Mamata Banerjee's nephew and his wife are accused in the coal scam and ED apparently has money trail leading to the two of them. They must cooperate with the investigation because they can't be above law," Malviya said.

Further, referring to Abhishek Banerjee's statement at the TMC Chhatra Parishad foundation day, Malviya said that Mamata's administration has blood on their hands. "Several women have been gang-raped, and several BJP workers have been murdered in cold blood. The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI investigation and a SIT probe monitor by a Supreme Court judge. The TMC must look within to make sure that people of West Bengal get justice before they start to spread their wings aspiring for more," he said.

Enforcement Directorate summoned All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on September 3 in connection with the coal mining scam. His wife, Rujira Banerjee has also been summoned by ED on September 1 along with others with their bank details. Earlier in the day, while addressing TMC Chhatra Parishad foundation day at Kalighat, Abhishek Banerjee slammed the NDA government by saying, "BJP thinks it can put pressure on us by using ED against us but we will emerge stronger."

"The way TMC workers are working BJP is scared. We assured to Tripura people that we will fight with you all. TMC will continue to fight against BJP in every state where they is no democracy.TMC will fight till the end against BJP," he said. In this particular alleged illegal coal mining case, in the state of West Bengal, the CBI had already interrogated Abhishek Banerjee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)