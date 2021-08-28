CM's claim on renaissance is farcical: Congress MP

Left Menu

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 28 PTI Senior Congress leader Kodikkunnil Suresh on Saturday landed in the soup after he said if Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were a renaissance leader, he would have married his daughter off to a Dalit.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-08-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 23:39 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 28 (PTI): Senior Congress leader Kodikkunnil Suresh on Saturday landed in the soup after he said if Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were a renaissance leader, he would have married his daughter off to a Dalit. The party has since distanced itself from the remark by Suresh, who is also a Lok Sabha member, while the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan said that was not the stand of the party.

Inaugurating a dharna seeking CBI probe into an alleged SC/ST fund scam, Suresh said the renaissance claimed by Vijayan was a farce and alleged that Vijayan was avoiding the SC/ST members.

''He (Vijayan) claims to be a renaissance leader. After the Sabarimala issue, he became a renaissance leader. I am not commenting on that. But if he were one such leader, he should have married his daughter off to a Dalit. That would have been renaissance. His renaissance is just a farce to remain in power,'' Suresh said.

He alleged disparity in deciding on the Cabinet berth in the State government and that Dalits were denied adequate representation in the Ministry.

The ruling CPI(M)'s youth outfit DYFI, reacting to Suresh's statement, said it insulted Vijayan and his family.

''He (Suresh) is shouting nonsense. His party colleagues have pasted posters exposing his actions. He is trying to wriggle out of them,'' the DYFI State chief A A Rahim told reporters while referring to the posters on the selection of DCC presidents in the State.

Vijayan is yet to react to the statement made by Suresh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

