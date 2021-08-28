Left Menu

TMC claims activists attacked by BJP men in Tripura, saffron party denies allegation

One of them suffered serious injuries and will be shifted to Kolkata for treatment tomorrow, he stated.He claimed that the saffron party orchestrated the attack as it was scared of losing the assembly election in Tripura in 2023.Echoing him, Mujibar Islam, son of former minister Late Mansur Ali, said, The BJP men attacked me and other TMC members during a party programme at my residence.

The TMC on Saturday alleged that three of its activists were injured when a ''group of BJP-sheltered goons'' attacked them during a programme at a local leader's residence here.

Rejecting the allegation, the saffron party said none of its members was involved in any such incident. The police, however, said clashes broke out between unknown miscreants and TMC activists at Badharghat late in the afternoon, following which two persons sustained injuries.

TMC MP from West Bengal Santanu Sen, who is in Tripura, claimed that ''a group of 60 to 70 men attacked party activists when they had gathered at Badarhat to listen to a live speech by our leader Mamata Banerjee''.

''At least three activists were hurt in the melee. One of them suffered serious injuries and will be shifted to Kolkata for treatment tomorrow,'' he stated.

He claimed that the saffron party orchestrated the attack as it was scared of losing the assembly election in Tripura in 2023.

Echoing him, Mujibar Islam, son of former minister Late Mansur Ali, said, ''The BJP men attacked me and other TMC members during a party programme at my residence. I ended up with fractured bones. Others, too, were hurt.'' The BJP, on its part, said its activists have no business attacking TMC members and supporters.

''Why should we attack them, they are not our contender. They have no organization or electoral presence. Capturing power in Tripura would remain as an implausible dream for them,'' BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya told reporters.

