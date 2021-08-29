Left Menu

Never thought Sena would arrest my husband: Nilam Rane

I dont know what to say if they are acting like this against their former leader, she told a Marathi news channel.I was also shocked when some Sena workers attacked my house here when we all were out for a rally.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 00:00 IST
Never thought Sena would arrest my husband: Nilam Rane
  • Country:
  • India

Nilam Rane, Union minister Narayan Rane's wife, on Saturday said she never though that a Shiv Sena-led government would arrest her husband.

“I never expected Shiv Sena to act like this after my husband gave 40 years of his life to the party. I don't know what to say if they are acting like this against their former leader,” she told a Marathi news channel.

“I was also shocked when some Sena workers attacked my house here when we all were out for a rally. There were only daughters-in-law and my grandchildren. How can they attack a house,'' she added.

Rane, who quit the Shiv Sena 16 years ago, was arrested earlier this week for saying that he would have slapped Maharashtra Chief Minister (and Sena president) Uddhav Thackeray for latter's alleged ignorance about the year of India's independence. The BJP leader got bail the same day. PTI ND KRK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Tennis-Andreescu hoping her return to U.S. Open marks a return to form

Tennis-Andreescu hoping her return to U.S. Open marks a return to form

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021