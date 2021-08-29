Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State Blinken, discusses Afghan crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan.The conversation came two days after a suicide bombing just outside the Kabul airport killed 13 American troops and around 170 Afghan people.Spoke to US Secretary of State Blinken.

''Spoke to US Secretary of State Blinken. Continued our discussions on Afghanistan. Also exchanged views on the agenda of UNSC,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

On his part, the US Secretary of State said he and Jaishankar discussed shared priorities of the two countries including continued coordination on Afghanistan.

''Spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today to discuss our shared priorities including continued coordination on Afghanistan and in the United Nations. Look forward to continuing to deepen our partnership,'' Blinken said on Twitter.

Separately, spokesperson in the US State Department Ned Price said Blinken and Jaishankar agreed to remain ''closely coordinated on shared goals and priorities to deepen the US-India partnership.'' Following the Kabul bombing, India said the attack reinforced the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism.

The Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) claimed responsibility for the attack. The Pentagon on Friday said it carried out a drone strike in the Nangarhar province in Afghanistan against an IS-K planner of the Kabul attack.

India on Friday said it is carefully monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and that its primary focus is to bring back the Indians who are still in that country.

