Hurricane Ida to strike Louisiana as 'life-altering' storm

Louisiana is bracing for Hurricane Ida to make landfall as a category 4 hurricane and expects it will be a "life-altering" storm, the state's governor and the National Hurricane Center said on Saturday at a news conference.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for swaths of southern Louisiana and the state is bracing for extended power outages, Governor John Bel Edwards said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)