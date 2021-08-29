Congress appoints district presidents for Kerala unit
Congress on Saturday appointed the chiefs for the District Congress Committees of the Kerala unit of the party.
- Country:
- India
Congress on Saturday appointed the chiefs of the District Congress Committees of the Kerala unit of the party. PK Faisal has been appointed as the president of the Kasargod district unit, Martin George as the chief of Kannur unit while ND Appachan will lead the Wayanad district unit of Congress, B Babu Prasad will be leading the Alappuzha district unit.
"Advocate K Praveen Kumar has been appointed as president of Kozhikode district unit of the Congress, Advocate VS Joy has been given charge of Malappuram district, and A Thankappan will now lead Palakkad district unit of the party," Congress said in the statement. "Jose Valloor will lead Thrissur unit of the party, whereas Mohammed Shiyas will be the chief of Ernakulam, CP Mathew of ldukki and Nattakom Suresh for Kottayam," it said.
The party also appreciated the contributions of outgoing DCC Presidents in its statement undersigned by KC Venugopal, General Secretary of the party. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kerala court allows Sister Lucy to stay at FCC convent
Independence Day: Kerala Guv calls for honouring memory of patriots
Kerala: ED arrests two in Rs 1,000 cr Popular Group fraud case
Vizhinjam Arms case: NIA conducts searches at 7 locations in TN, Kerala
NIA carries out searches in Tamil Nadu, Kerala in Vizhinjam arms case