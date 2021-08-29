Left Menu

Congress appoints district presidents for Kerala unit

Congress on Saturday appointed the chiefs for the District Congress Committees of the Kerala unit of the party.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 03:04 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 03:04 IST
Congress on Saturday appointed the chiefs of the District Congress Committees of the Kerala unit of the party. PK Faisal has been appointed as the president of the Kasargod district unit, Martin George as the chief of Kannur unit while ND Appachan will lead the Wayanad district unit of Congress, B Babu Prasad will be leading the Alappuzha district unit.

"Advocate K Praveen Kumar has been appointed as president of Kozhikode district unit of the Congress, Advocate VS Joy has been given charge of Malappuram district, and A Thankappan will now lead Palakkad district unit of the party," Congress said in the statement. "Jose Valloor will lead Thrissur unit of the party, whereas Mohammed Shiyas will be the chief of Ernakulam, CP Mathew of ldukki and Nattakom Suresh for Kottayam," it said.

The party also appreciated the contributions of outgoing DCC Presidents in its statement undersigned by KC Venugopal, General Secretary of the party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

