Left Menu

Congress writes to Telangana CM, seeks employment, empowerment of Dalits, tribals

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dasoju Sravankumar wrote a letter to the Chief Minister of Telangana about the problems of Dalits and Tribals in the state.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-08-2021 06:07 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 06:07 IST
Congress writes to Telangana CM, seeks employment, empowerment of Dalits, tribals
Dr Dasoju Sravan speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dasoju Sravankumar wrote a letter to the Chief Minister of Telangana about the problems of Dalits and Tribals in the state. Sravan told ANI, "CM K.Chandrashekar Rao has cheated Dalits and Tribals, as in the year 2014 he said that the first chief minister would be a Dalit but he himself has become the CM of Telangana and claims that he sacrificed his blood for the scheme Dalit Bandhu. But our party doesn't demand his blood or sacrifices, as we just want employment and empowerment of Dalits."

He further said, "Tribals and Dalits are looking for the best education, employment, health opportunities but KCR destroyed all the schemes for them and 2 lakh vacant jobs are not filled till now in Telangana." "KCR is using cheap tactics just for elections and is the worst CM as he didn't use the funds for Dalits which have been provided by the government," said Sravan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021