Congress has culture of internal feuds: Union Minister

Slamming the Congress party over the political situation in Chhattisgarh and Punjab, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste on Saturday said the party has a culture of internal feuds.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 08:35 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 08:35 IST
Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI
Slamming the Congress party over the political situation in Chhattisgarh and Punjab, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste on Saturday said the party has a culture of internal feuds. Speaking to ANI, the union minister said, "Whatever happens in Congress, that is their internal matter. We do not care. Everyone knows the culture and character of Congress. Bhupesh Baghel is presently the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. He will come to Delhi then go back to Chhattisgarh and then again come to Delhi. This gameplay will continue."

The comments of the minister came after Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo raised a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Baghel, demanding a change in leadership according to the rotation policy. The Baghel government had completed 2.5 years in office in June this year. Mentioning the Punjab congress turmoil, Kulaste said, "Look at the situation in Punjab. What is happening between Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu? There was a settlement just a month ago. Sidhu was given the responsibility but just after a month, fresh deliberations are happening. Sidhu's advisor also resigned recently. Congress also does not have the ability to make decisions,"

Kulaste's remarks came after a section of Punjab Congress leaders raised a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and said the change should be made in the state if needed. Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed Punjab Congress chief last month amid efforts by the party's central leadership to end factionalism in the state unit. The assembly elections in Punjab are due early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

