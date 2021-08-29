Left Menu

President Kovind visits Ayodhya

29-08-2021
President Kovind visits Ayodhya
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday visited the temple town of Ayodhya and inaugurated a Ramayan conclave in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and others.

Emphasizing on the importance of Lord Ram in the context of the city, the President said, ''Without Ram, Ayodhya is not Ayodhya. Ayodhya exists where there is Ram. Lord Ram resides permanently in this city, and hence in the true sense, this place is Ayodhya.'' Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh were also present.

