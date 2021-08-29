2022 Punjab polls: Akali leader refuses to contest from seat announced by SAD

Left Menu

Former minister and Akali leader Sikander Singh Maluka on Sunday refused to contest from Rampura Phul constituency after his name figured in the list of three candidates announced by the Shiromani Akali Dal SAD for the upcoming assembly polls.Maluka said the ticket should be given to his son Gurpreet Singh Maluka.The SAD on Sunday announced the names of three candidates for the 2022 assembly elections.It fielded Sikander Singh Maluka from Rampura Phul, Parkash Singh Bhatti from Bathinda Rural and Darshan Singh Kotfatta from Bhucho assembly seat.

Former minister and Akali leader Sikander Singh Maluka on Sunday refused to contest from Rampura Phul constituency after his name figured in the list of three candidates announced by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the upcoming assembly polls.

Maluka said the ticket should be given to his son Gurpreet Singh Maluka.

The SAD on Sunday announced the names of three candidates for the 2022 assembly elections.

It fielded Sikander Singh Maluka from Rampura Phul, Parkash Singh Bhatti from Bathinda Rural and Darshan Singh Kotfatta from Bhucho assembly seat. These three seats fall in Bathinda district.

“SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal has announced three more candidates for Vidhan Sabha election. Mr Sikandar S Maluka from Rampura Phul, Parkash Singh Bhatti from Bathinda Rural & Darshan Singh Kotfatta from Bhuchon assembly constituency,” said SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema in a tweet.

After his candidature for Rampura Phul seat was announced, Maluka said his son Gurpreet Singh Maluka has been working in this constituency for the last one year and the ticket should be given to his son.

He said the party did not consult him before announcing his name for the Rampura Phul seat.

Maluka said he should be fielded from Maur seat.

