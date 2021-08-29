Left Menu

BJP's Jan Ashirvad yatras leading to spike COVID cases in Maharashtra, says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday alleged that the BJP's Jan Ashirvad yatras is leading to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state and said that such events will 'obviously' lead to a further increase in the number of cases.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-08-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 15:12 IST
BJP's Jan Ashirvad yatras leading to spike COVID cases in Maharashtra, says Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday alleged that the BJP's Jan Ashirvad yatras is leading to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state and said that such events will 'obviously' lead to a further increase in the number of cases. Speaking to reporters here today, Pawar said, "On one hand the central government is asking us to take care (of COVID cases) and on the other hand it is asking the newly inducted four ministers (from Maharashtra) to take out rallies/Yatra. The gathering is taking place at these rallies and that will affect the cases obviously."

"Wherever these rallies are taking place and gatherings are happening, we will see the effect (of increased cases) in the coming days. Though we are of the opinion that cases should not increase but still if it happens at these places where rallies are taking place who shall be held responsible? This must be considered as well," he questioned. "In the wake of the COVID situation in the state, we meet our administration officials more often. Even today also I met with the officials and they have informed me that cases are increasing. We also have festivals around the corner. In coming times, Ganesh Utsav, Dahi Handi etc will be celebrated in Maharashtra. On such occasions, gatherings take place and no doubt, cases of COVID-19 increase. In such a scenario, we have seen that cases gradually increase. That happened during the first and even the second wave," the deputy CM said.

At present, Maharashtra has 55,341 active cases, while 62,59,906 people have recovered so far in the state. The death toll in the state stands at 1,37,026. Meanwhile, India reported 45,083 new COVID-19 cases and 460 deaths in the last 24 hours said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Notably, of the total new cases recorded in the country, Kerala reported 31,265 new COVID cases and 153 deaths on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021