J&K LG Manoj Sinha calls on LS Speaker Om Birla

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is on a visit to the Union Territory.

Birla is currently on a week-long trip to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as part of a 'Parliamentary Outreach Programme for Panchayati Raj Institutions'.

''Today, met Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha Shri Om Birla ji @ombirlakota at Raj Bhavan. I, on behalf of people of Jammu & Kashmir, welcome Hon'ble Speaker, who is on his visit to the UT as part of the Parliamentary Outreach Programme to Strengthen Panchayati Raj Institutions,'' the LG said on Twitter.

The Lok Sabha speaker arrived here after concluding his visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)