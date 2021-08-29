Left Menu

President offers prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

PTI | Lucknow/Ayodhya | Updated: 29-08-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 15:48 IST
President offers prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind and his family members Sunday offered prayers to Ram Lalla at a makeshift temple in Ayodhya.

The president also planted a sapling and was presented with a miniature replica of the upcoming Ram temple.

Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya also offered prayers to Ram Lalla.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021