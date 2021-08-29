President offers prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya
President Ram Nath Kovind and his family members Sunday offered prayers to Ram Lalla at a makeshift temple in Ayodhya.
The president also planted a sapling and was presented with a miniature replica of the upcoming Ram temple.
Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya also offered prayers to Ram Lalla.
