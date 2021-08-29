Selection of district committee chiefs: Rift in Congress

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 29 (PTI): The selection of 14 presidents of the District Congress Committee (DCC) in Kerala appears to have created a rift in the party with its senior leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday saying no discussion was held with them prior to the selection.

That no discussion took place was denied by president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and member of Parliament K Sudhakaran and the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan. The list of the DCC chiefs was finalised after a discussion with all leaders, including Chandy and Chennithala, said Sudhakaran and Satheesan who termed as wrong that no talks were held.''We held discussions with even local leaders,'' Satheesan told reporters in Kochi.

Sudhakaran told reporters in New Delhi that he was not happy over Chandy's comment.There were lots of workers working tirelessly for the party and the decision on DCC chiefs was taken to bring them to the fore and end groupism, he said.

The KPCC president further said Chandy and Chennithala had orally communicated to him on nominations for the post of DCC presidents who were selected from the panel approved by the two senior leaders.

On the temporary suspension of former MLA K Sivadasan Nair and ex-KPCC general secretary K P Anil Kumar for publicly expressing displeasure at the selection of the DCC chiefs, Sudhakaran said no showcause notice was required to be issued to them as there was no doubt on what they had said.

''A clarification is sought only when there is a doubt regarding what someone has said,'' he added.

Kumar, speaking to reporters, had said he was given no notice before being suspended and that he would complain to the AICC on the suspension.

Earlier in the day, Chennithala told reporters that he accepts the list issued by the AICC and the party workers should agree with the list.

There may be some differences but the decision of the high command is usually accepted. In this matter, a discussion should have been held at the State-level, he said.

Chandy said, ''There was a discussion for the sake of it and we were assured of further discussions. But nothing happened. However, the aim is to strengthen the party. An effective discussion would have avoided all these issues,'' he said.

Congress MP K Muraleedharan too supported the selection of the 14 district chiefs and the temporary suspension of the two senior party leaders.

Speaking to the reporters here, he said those selected were competent and the decision was taken after discussing with everyone.

He referred to news reports saying Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi had spoken to Chandy and Chennithala and that a decision agreeable to all was arrived at.

On the suspension of Sivadasan Nair and Anil Kumar, Muraleedharan said, ''There will be differences among members but cheap comments should not be made.'' ''Disagreements should not be expressed in such a manner,'' he said. ''If the suspended leaders apologise, the action being taken against them will be withdrawn.

Sivadasan Nair and Anil Kumar showed lack of discipline and made public statements through the media on the reconstitution of DCCs,'' Sudhakaran said in a statement on Saturday.

Both the leaders had criticised the State leadership over the selection of DCC chiefs.

On Saturday, the AICC published the list of 14 DCCs and the apparently disgruntled leaders made remarks in the electronic media. PTI HMP RRT NVG NVG

