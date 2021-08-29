Left Menu

TN Guv, political leaders extend Krishna Jayanti greetings

May this festival bring peace, harmony, prosperity and good health in our state, he said.AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister K Palaniswami, and party coordinator O Panneerselvam extended their Krishna Jayanti greetings on the occasion.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-08-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 18:51 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and leaders of various political parties on Sunday extended their greetings to people of the state on the eve of Krishna Jayanti.

''On the joyous and auspicious occasion of Sri Krishna Jayanti, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu. The festival celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna who is worshipped as the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This festival signifies the victory of good over evil'', Purohit said in his message.

The eternal message of performing our duties with sincerity without attachment to the results bestowed by Lord Krishna in the 'Bhagwad Gita' has been a source of inspiration for entire humanity, he said in a Raj Bhavan release.

''On this holy occasion, let all of us resolve to follow the timeless and universal teachings of Lord Krishna for betterment of our society. May this festival bring peace, harmony, prosperity and good health in our state'', he said.

AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister K Palaniswami, and party coordinator O Panneerselvam extended their Krishna Jayanti greetings on the occasion. In a joint party statement, the leaders said let love and peace prevail on the joyous occasion of Krishna Jayanti.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran also extended his Krishna Jayanti wishes to the people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

