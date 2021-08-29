ED has served notice to Sena minister Anil Parab, claims Sanjay Raut; says it was 'expected'

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that his party colleague and Maharashtra minister Anil Parab has received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He said the notice was served by the agency ''as expected'' and the party would fight it legally.

In a tweet, Raut said, ''Well done. As soon as the Jan Ashirwad Yatra concluded, Anil Parab has been served ED notice as expected. The central government has begun its work. The epicenter of the earthquake was Ratnagiri. Parab is the district guardian minister. Understand the chronology. Will fight legal battle legally. Jai Maharashtra.'' Recently, Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane was arrested from Ratnagiri for his comment that he would have slapped Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Rane, a bete noire of Sena and Thackeray, had made the remark during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

BJP has been targeting Parab, who is the Parliamentary Affairs Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state over his ''disproportionate assets'' and his alleged role in the arrest of Rane.

