Sena, BJP must come together for Maharashtra's progress, says Athawale

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-08-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 19:00 IST
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said the BJP and Shiv Sena should get back together as their going separate ways had adversely affected the development of Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters after attending a function in Kalyan in Thane district, Athawale also said it was ''impossible'' for the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and BJP to come together as the latter is a national party, while the Raj Thackeray-led party had a Marathi son of the soil agenda.

He said the bitterness caused between the Sena and the BJP due to the arrest of Union minister Narayan Rane, on July 24, over an alleged 'slap' remark against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray must end.

''Such feuds are not acceptable. It is improper to register a case in this manner against Rane, who is a Union minister. Even the Sena in the past has made such statements. The two parties must come together and work towards the development of Maharashtra, which has been adversely affected,'' the Union minister of state for Justice and Empowerment said. Queried on Raj Thackeray recently accusing the NCP of indulging in politics based on caste hatred, Athawale said Dalits were being tortured for the past 70 years, adding that the MNS chief may have based his statement on incidents that have taken place in the past in rural areas of Pune.

