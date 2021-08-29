Need innovative ways to promote Indian languages: VP

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for innovative ways to promote Indian languages.

Observing that language is not a static concept, he stressed the need to adopt a dynamic and proactive approach to enrich languages.

He said a people's movement is needed to preserve the ''living culture'' of language and expressed happiness that a ''cultural and linguistic renaissance'' in the country is getting increasing support from people, according to an official statement.

Urging people to take pride in speaking their mother tongue, Naidu said there should not be any feeling of inferiority in the use of Indian languages in day-to-day life.

Virtually addressing an event to commemorate the ''Telugu Language Day'', he observed that Telugu is an ancient language with hundreds of years of rich literary history and called for renewed efforts to promote its usage.

On the occasion, Naidu paid tributes to Telugu writer and linguist Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy whose birth anniversary is celebrated every year as the ''Telugu Language Day''.

He lauded the literary icon for his efforts in spearheading a language movement to make Telugu literature comprehensible to common people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)