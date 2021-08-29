Left Menu

Need innovative ways to promote Indian languages: VP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 19:08 IST
Need innovative ways to promote Indian languages: VP
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for innovative ways to promote Indian languages.

Observing that language is not a static concept, he stressed the need to adopt a dynamic and proactive approach to enrich languages.

He said a people's movement is needed to preserve the ''living culture'' of language and expressed happiness that a ''cultural and linguistic renaissance'' in the country is getting increasing support from people, according to an official statement.

Urging people to take pride in speaking their mother tongue, Naidu said there should not be any feeling of inferiority in the use of Indian languages in day-to-day life.

Virtually addressing an event to commemorate the ''Telugu Language Day'', he observed that Telugu is an ancient language with hundreds of years of rich literary history and called for renewed efforts to promote its usage.

On the occasion, Naidu paid tributes to Telugu writer and linguist Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy whose birth anniversary is celebrated every year as the ''Telugu Language Day''.

He lauded the literary icon for his efforts in spearheading a language movement to make Telugu literature comprehensible to common people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021